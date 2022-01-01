© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections

Idaho
Kentucky
North Carolina
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Idaho

2022 Idaho Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Idaho primary elections. Notable primaries include governor and U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.

Kentucky

2022 Kentucky Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Kentucky primary elections. Notable primaries include U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.

North Carolina

2022 North Carolina Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the North Carolina primary elections. Notable primaries include U.S. Senate, governor and congressional district races. Follow the results live.

Oregon

2022 Oregon Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Oregon primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.

Pennsylvania

2022 Pennsylvania Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Pennsylvania primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, U.S. Senate and House district races. Follow the results live.