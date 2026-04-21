Our regional weather forecast

WRVO Public Media can be heard in parts of over 20 counties across central and northern New York. We provide the weather throughout the day on-air, but (as any upstate New Yorker will know) things can vary drastically if you're listening from downtown Syracuse or the middle of the Tug Hill Plateau.

Weather safety and closings

Live local forecast

Explore the current weather conditions near you using our interactive radar:

Regional forecasts

These cities and towns correspond with the locations of our many signals. Have a suggestion for a location you think could be helpful for our listeners? Send your feedback to the WRVO News team.

