Our regional weather forecast

Regional weather forecast
WRVO Public Media can be heard in parts of over 20 counties across central and northern New York. We provide the weather throughout the day on-air, but (as any upstate New Yorker will know) things can vary drastically if you're listening from downtown Syracuse or the middle of the Tug Hill Plateau.
Weather safety and closings
- Review active weather watches, warnings, and advisories throughout New York
- Check the latest school and organizational closings and delays
Live local forecast
Explore the current weather conditions near you using our interactive radar:
Regional forecasts
These cities and towns correspond with the locations of our many signals. Have a suggestion for a location you think could be helpful for our listeners? Send your feedback to the WRVO News team.