Our regional weather forecast

WRVO Public Media can be heard in parts of over 20 counties across central and northern New York. We provide the weather throughout the day on-air, but (as any upstate New Yorker will know) things can vary drastically if you're listening from downtown Syracuse or the middle of the Tug Hill Plateau.

You can also check other weather watches, warnings and advisories throughout New York, and check the latest school closings and delays.

Here's a better look at the weather near you, right now:

Syracuse's snow plow map:

These cities and towns correspond with the locations of our many signals. Have a suggestion for a location you think could be helpful for our listeners? We'd love to hear from you.

