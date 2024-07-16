The host of HealthLink on Air is Amber Smith, a veteran medical journalist who covered Upstate Medical University during her tenure at Syracuse’s daily newspaper, The Post-Standard. Early in her career, she worked as a volunteer paramedic. Later, she earned a master’s degree in health services management and policy. She taught newswriting and reporting at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School. She also edits Upstate’s consumer health magazines, Upstate Health and Cancer Care.