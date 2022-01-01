Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. Most recently, she has been co-hosting the podcast "For Colored Nerds." Previously Brittany hosted "The Nod" and "Sampler" podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced "The Nod with Brittany and Eric," a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Brittany and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.