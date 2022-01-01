Award-winning journalist Deepa Fernandes is joining NPR and WBUR’s Here & Now as the show’s third host. On Monday, October 10 she will make her debut alongside Robin Young and Scott Tong.

Fernandes has extensive experience as a public radio host; over the last two decades, her reporting has spanned several continents taking her to more than a half dozen countries. She joins "Here & Now" from the San Francisco Chronicle where she was an immigration correspondent and senior newsroom advisor on Race and Equity. Prior to that, she was a freelance correspondent for KCET-TV, BBC, PRI, NPR and Marketplace. Fernandes also spent time at Southern California Public Radio, WBAI Radio in New York, the Pacifica Network News in New York City. She’s also worked with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Public Radio International.