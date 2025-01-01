Veteran science journalist Flora Lichtman has been named a Host of Science Friday, the independently produced, trusted source for news and entertaining stories about science distributed by WNYC Studios. Founder Ira Flatow will also continue as Host.

Lichtman is well-known to the Science Friday audience, having served as a frequent guest host since 2010. Known for her creative scientific storytelling, Flora is the former host and creator of “Every Little Thing,” a Gimlet-produced podcast that ran for 200 episodes over five years. She has also written for Netflix’s “Bill Nye Saves the World” and co-directed the Emmy-nominated video series “Animated Life” on the New York Times’ Op-Docs channel.