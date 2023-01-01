Meghna Chakrabarti is host and editor. Her curiosity and empathy is a signature element of On Point and she has won awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Associated Press, and the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for her reporting and hosting. Previously, Meghna was the host of Radio Boston, WBUR’s acclaimed local weekday show. She was also the host of Modern Love: The Podcast, a collaboration of WBUR and The New York Times (2016-2020). A former fellow at the Metcalf Institute for Environmental Reporting, Meghna holds bachelors degrees in civil and environmental engineering from Oregon State University, as well as a master’s degree in environmental science and risk management from Harvard University, and an MBA from Boston University. She is the mother of two bright sparks, and the lucky spouse of a wise and patient man.

