Dr. Janette Gayle’s passion for teaching runs as deep as her continuing quest to uncover untold stories of New York’s African American and immigrant dressmakers in the early 1900s. “You don’t hear these women’s stories, but I know that they’re there, and if I just persevere, I will find them,” Gayle explains to host Michael Riecke in this episode of Amended In Action. Listeners will learn how coming of age in Jamaica during the politically tumultuous 1970s inspired her research and led her to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva.

Listen • 12:03