Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson on the Campbell Conversations

Onondaga County has a new public health commission, Dr. Kathryn Anderson. She takes over the county's health department as central New York is still seeing COVID-19 statistics that suggest the virus is not going away any time soon, as well as the emergence of a new strain that seems even more contagious than previous strains. This week, Grant Reeher speaks with Anderson about the current state of COVID-19 in the community, and other aspects of the county's state of health.