Campbell Conversations

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson on the Campbell Conversations

By Grant Reeher
Published January 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST
Onondaga County has a new public health commission, Dr. Kathryn Anderson. She takes over the county's health department as central New York is still seeing COVID-19 statistics that suggest the virus is not going away any time soon, as well as the emergence of a new strain that seems even more contagious than previous strains. This week, Grant Reeher speaks with Anderson about the current state of COVID-19 in the community, and other aspects of the county's state of health.

Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
