John Mannion on the Campbell Conversations

One of the most closely watched congressional races in this November's general election will be for New York's 22nd District, which contains all of Onondaga and Madison counties, and portions of Oneida, Cortland and Cayuga counties, including the cities of Syracuse, Utica and Auburn. The district is currently represented by Republican Brandon Williams, who is in his first term.

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Williams' challenger, New York State Senator John Mannion. Senator Mannion represents the 50th State Senate District, and chairs the Committee on Disabilities.