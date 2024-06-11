Media Training in a Digital Age – Why Strategy is Stronger than Tools

Sometimes it’s hard to believe that we’re only 250 years removed from when we got important information from messengers who rode through the night on horses to make sure we knew what was going on. We’re 75 years away from when less than half of households owned a telephone or radio, and heard news that way. Now, all it takes is the combination of a smart phone and a keen observer to press record, and the whole world knows.

Our ever-evolving digital landscape and 24/7 news environment means every interaction is under a microscope. We’re all just one moment – and a good internet connection – away from being part of a positive story or a viral escapade.

In this digital age, being hyper-connected presents opportunities and challenges. In an instant, we make or break our reputations. As public relations professionals, we’re hyper aware of this paradox. That’s why we rely on media training to help us preserve as many reputations as possible for our clients and the organizations we serve.

When it comes to media training, we find many people get distracted with imagery of reporters, microphones, and cameras. But, media training is less like preparing for a high-stakes trial and more about learning how to communicate effectively. Maybe we can shift perspectives by presenting it this way: If we can speak comfortably and confidently to members of the media – whose job is to be our voices, the voices of our communities – we can talk to anyone.

Media training teaches us about who we are as communicators. It encourages us to think critically, strategically, and thoughtfully about what we’re saying, why we’re saying it, and who we’re saying it to. From a business perspective, it teaches offense so that defense isn’t ever needed.

The good news (pun intended) is that we got a jump start in mastering these skills thanks to lessons learned during our pandemic pivot. Think about it: Virtual meeting platforms became classrooms where we learned how to improve our communications skills and – whether we realized it or not – become spokespeople for when reporters call, email, and in this digital age, DM us and our organizations.

Collectively, we’re more conscious of our body language and speaking patterns. We’ve learned to watch our facial expressions, and be thoughtful about where we’re looking on our computer screens to simulate real-life eye contact. We’re more succinct with our word choices, and we’ve managed to eliminate at least a few “ahs” and “ums” from our vocabularies. However subtle, these nonverbal and verbal improvements boost credibility and trust – two important qualities that successful spokespeople have – and make us more engaging storytellers.

Formal media training builds on this foundation by encouraging organizations to be strategic about what they say, and what they don’t say. In media training, we learn how to finetune messaging for clarity and consistency to deliver messages across multiple media platforms. Finessing the messages delivered in person or on camera for digital spaces like the web and social media creates more opportunities for organizations to connect with key audiences. For example, rewriting TV-ready messages into lighter language for social media (Think Facebook messages) helps strengthen relationships by addressing followers’ questions in a way that feels more personal to them. This elevates credibility, builds brand recognition, and establishes your organization as a reliable information source and thought leader in your areas of expertise.

Not only is our digital world hyper-connected, it’s hypercompetitive, too. When organizations master the art of storytelling learned through media training, they become persuasive marketers positioned to gain an edge over peers.

Media training helps uncover gaps in an organization’s overall strategy and structure, and how to anticipate various situations. Your organization likely has Emergency Management protocols to follow in times of crisis or disaster - like severe weather events or when safety is at risk. Media training complements preparedness training and enhances your playbook by encouraging leaders and spokespeople to practice how they would respond publicly to various crisis scenarios. Communications teams can pre-draft “holding statements” before the pressure is on. And, by being proactive, organizations can eliminate or minimize reputational damage, and maintain trust in the event they’re tested later.

When organizations invest in media training, they’re showing they support their teams. When leaders and spokespeople react and respond calmly, it has a trickle-down effect. Employees feel calm, safe, and valued, which helps maintain morale and employee retention.

Sometimes, organization leaders think they’re keeping up with the times by outfitting team members with the newest gadgets, but it’s just as important to train operators in strategy. Think back to Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride. While communication has come a long way since lanterns in churches, horses, and loud voices were our most reliable tools, Revere and those “in the know” still formed a solid strategy to make the most of the tools they did have access to.

In the present day, our cell phones help us record, send, and post – all at the click of a button. Our challenge is that we aren’t always equipped with the know-how when a moment goes viral.

· Media training helps get us over that hump.

· Media-trained individuals respond proactively, comfortably, and confidently in positive moments and ahead of potential tumultuous ones.

· Media-trained organizations boost credibility, reaffirm positions as trusted, reliable information sources, and are poised to have an advantage over industry peers.

Remember, if you can talk to a member of the media, you can talk to anyone.

