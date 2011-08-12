10 p.m. to midnight - Nightly

Decades ago, WRVO Public Media began broadcasting old time radio with a small collection comprising 20 reel to real tapes. Today the collection includes nearly 5,000 reels and over 16,000 broadcasts.

"Tuned to Yesterday" is public radio's premier old time radio show, hosted by Mark Lavonier. The highest quality broadcasts are restored and played as they were heard years and years ago. You'll hear programs like "The Whistler," "The Jack Benny Show," "Fibber McGee and Molly," "Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy," and "Gunsmoke" -- spanning all genres.