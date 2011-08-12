Tuned to Yesterday
10 p.m. to midnight - Nightly
Decades ago, WRVO Public Media began broadcasting old time radio with a small collection comprising 20 reel to real tapes. Today the collection includes nearly 5,000 reels and over 16,000 broadcasts.
"Tuned to Yesterday" is public radio's premier old time radio show, hosted by Mark Lavonier. The highest quality broadcasts are restored and played as they were heard years and years ago. You'll hear programs like "The Whistler," "The Jack Benny Show," "Fibber McGee and Molly," "Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy," and "Gunsmoke" -- spanning all genres.
Variety: Radio Almanac (with Orson Welles) 3/8/44 CBS, Kate Smith Hour 12/28/44 CBS/AFRS.
Western: Fort Laramie “Talented Recruits” 7/8/56 CBS, Gunsmoke “Summer Night” 6/16/57 CBS.
Adventure: Escape “Papa Benjamin” 1/21/48 CBS, Dangerous Assignment 4/29/53 NBC.
Sitcom: My Favorite Husband 10/14/49 CBS / AFRS, Phil Harris / Alice Faye “Phil’s Birthday” 10/8/53 NBC.
Science Fiction: X Minus One “Protective Mimicry” 10/3/56 NBC, Quiet, Please “It is Later Than You Think” 8/2/48 MBS.
Crime: Official Detective “The Murdered Groom” 11/29/56 NBC, Escape “The Sure Thing” 1/17/50 CBS.
Mystery: Hercule Poirot “Death in the Golden Gate” 1947 MBS, Police Headquarters “The Mansfield Necklace” 1932 Syndicated.
Comedy: Henry Morgan Show 11/19/47 ABC, Avalon Time (with Red Skelton) 8/26/39 NBC.
Drama: On Stage “String Bowtie” 1/1/53 CBS, Suspense “The Long Shot” 2/9/58 CBS.
Series: Adventures by Morse “City of the Dead” Part 4 1/29/44 Syndicated, Terry and the Pirates “#38” 11/26/41 WGN Chicago, Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar “The McCormack Matter” 10/6/55 CBS.