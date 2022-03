#1207, Series, The Adventurer’s Club “The Lost Tomb” Part 2 2/15/47 CBS, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century 4/12/39 MBS, Air Adventures of Jimmie Allen “Major Moto Spotted” 1937 Syndicated.

