#1635, Mystery, Chick Carter, Boy Detective 2/28/45 MBS, Calling All Detectives 9/24/48 WGN Chicago, Casebook of Gregory Hood “The Eloquent Corpse” 10/14/46 MBS.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.