#968, Science Fiction, Mysterious Traveler “Fire in the Sky” 8/21/51 MBS, Incredible But True “The Phantom Army” 1950’s Syndicated, Exploring Tomorrow “The Mutants” 2/12/57 MBS.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.