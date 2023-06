#689. Western, Tom Mix Ralston Straightshooters “The Mystery of the Border Smugglers” 12/15/41, Treasury Salute “Buffalo Bill” 6/12/44 Syndicated, Have Gun, Will Travel “Deadline” 9/11/60 CBS.

