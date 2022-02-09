Watch live: Gov. Kathy Hochul makes announcement on mask mandates in NYS

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will make an announcement Wednesday regarding the state’s mask mandates for businesses, which includes regulations for offices, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. The mandate, which Hochul has extended in the past, expires on Thursday. The New York Times reported late Wednesday that Hochul is expected to announce that she will let the mandate expire.

