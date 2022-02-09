© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

Watch live: Gov. Kathy Hochul makes announcement on mask mandates in NYS

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will make an announcement Wednesday regarding the state’s mask mandates for businesses, which includes regulations for offices, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. The mandate, which Hochul has extended in the past, expires on Thursday. The New York Times reported late Wednesday that Hochul is expected to announce that she will let the mandate expire.

The governor's briefing is expected to begin at 11:15 a.m. Video of the briefing will be available below. Please refresh the page if the video is not displayed.

