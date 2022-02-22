© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Conole endorsed by Onondaga County Democrats in congressional race

WRVO | By Madison Ruffo
Published February 22, 2022 at 3:38 AM EST
Conole.jpg
WRVO Public Media

Francis Conole prides himself on his Syracuse roots and his decades of experience in the military. So in August, when he decided to run against Republican Rep. John Katko for the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District, he emphasized service as the foundation of his campaign.

“I made the decision to run because I believe it's going to take real leadership and commitment to address these challenges, and I've spent my life doing that and I'm committed to fighting for the hard-working people in central New York,” said Conole.

Katko has since decided not to run, but several of Conole’s fellow Democrats have chosen to throw their hats into the ring alongside the veteran.

While there are numerous candidates running against Conole, he received probably one of the most significant endorsements to date: that of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee.

“I think they know that I'm someone who has been fighting hard and was ready to take on the tough fight,” he said.

Conole won their endorsement by a landslide with nearly 80% of the vote from committee members.

“Earning the support of the committee by such a large margin, I think was a real testament to the strength of our campaign and the hard work that we've been doing,” he said.

However, this decision didn’t come without contention. Conole was one of three Democratic candidates for Congress recognized by the committee despite several others launching campaigns.

This has raised questions among local political circles about the fairness of the committee’s selection process, but Conole said the committee was just following the rules that they’d set and had articulated to all of the candidates.

“They made the decision to move forward with the rules that they had set forth and communicated early in their timelines,” he said.

Two other Democratic candidates, Sarah Klee Hood, and Steven Holden, both said they plan to continue their campaigns and try to get on the June primary ballot.

The newly drawn district is favored heavily towards Democrats as it encompasses the cities of Syracuse and Ithaca. And since Katko, who would be the incumbent, decided not to run for reelection, it paves the way for a Democrat, like Conole, to take that seat.

Tags

Politics and Government Onondaga CountyOnondaga County Democratic Committee22nd Congressional districtHouse of Representativesregional news
Madison Ruffo
Madison is a reporter for WRVO covering all things central and northern New York. Before WRVO, she received a Master’s Degree from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, where she specialized in audio and health/science reporting. Madison has extensively covered the environment, local politics, public health, and business. When she’s not reporting, you can find Madison reading, hiking, and spending time with her family and friends.
See stories by Madison Ruffo