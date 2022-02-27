New York to lift statewide school mask mandate by March 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2.

In a briefing held in Albany, the Democrat cited declining COVID-19 cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That guidance said that people who live in low or medium risk counties can stop wearing masks indoors and in schools, if they wish. But those who live in high risk areas should continue to wear masks.

Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

Several counties in New York are still considered high risk, according to the CDC, including Oswego, Wayne, St. Lawrence, Tompkins, Seneca, Yates and Ontario counties. Hochul said the state will allow health departments and parents to decide whether to require mask wearing.

Some school superintendents were quick to share the news with students and staff.

"Unless otherwise dictated by the department of health or the government, masking will become optional based on decision making by each family," Hannibal School District Superintendent Christopher States said in an email Sunday.

Hochul also said people should respect those people who choose to continue to wear masks.

"We will not stand for any bullying, or ostracization, or harassment of an individual or business or anyone who chooses to wear a mask as we're still going through this," Hochul said, which Staats echoed in his message.

"I am asking that all parents have a discussion with their children, regardless of age, to inform them of what your choice is for their masking," he said. "Everyone must to continue to be respectful to others for their decisions about masking."

The new rules effective Wednesday apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities. New York State has 2.7 million schoolchildren, including about 1 million in New York City.

Earlier this month, Hochul let a broad mask mandate for most indoor settings expire, but said the schools requirement would remain in place. She had promised to revisit the schools question by the first week of March.

The broad mask mandate was implemented during a COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant in December.

Masks are still required in some places, including public transit.