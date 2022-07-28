After CHIPS bill passes Senate, Schumer pushes for chip plant in CNY

Central New York and the Mohawk Valley could cash in following Senate passage of a $280 billion package meant to boost the chip manufacturing industry in the United States.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Wednesday that he’ll use his clout as Majority Leader to encourage chip manufacturers to set up shop in central New York.

“It’ll make central New York one of the places most likely to attract a new big chip fab,” Schumer said. “With my clout as Majority Leader, and these companies are gonna need this bill to help them with dollars, and I’ll help to push to allocate those dollars.”

Schumer said he’s hopeful that the White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay, as well as the Marcy Nano Center could be a landing spot for a large manufacturer. Schumer also said JMA wireless in Syracuse could be in line for historic incentives included in the legislation.

“This bill has anti-China manufacturing components, and we’re gonna say that all the 5G that we’re putting into this has to be made in America,” Schumer said. “Guess which company is number one in the whole country? That is JMA in Syracuse. They’ll be at the top of the list to compete for $1.5 billion in wireless technology."

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where a vote is expected by the end of the week. Central New York Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) said he’s supporting it, and urges other lawmakers to vote yes as well.

"My message is simple, let’s pass this bill. Let’s pass this bill for communities like mine and show that Congress is working to ensure that the future is Made in America."

Katko is one of several Republicans in the House who are likely to support the bill, despite the fact that GOP leadership in the House is urging Republicans to vote against it.

If approved by the House, it goes to President Biden’s desk and he promises to sign it as soon as possible.