Politics and Government

Watch: Rep. John Katko gives farewell address

By Jason Smith
Published November 28, 2022
WRVO News File Photo

Central New York Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) will give a farewell address Monday evening at Syracuse University, where he'll discuss his legislative record, his eight years in Congress, as well as the current political climate.

Katko was first elected to Congress in 2014 after serving as a federal prosecutor for more than 20 years. After being elected to a fourth term in 2020, Katko was one of 10 Republicans in the House to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment.

Watch Katko's address below beginning at 5 p.m.

John Katko
Jason Smith
Jason has served as WRVO's news director in some capacity since August 2017. As news director, Jason produces hourly newscasts, and helps direct local news coverage and special programming. Before that, Jason hosted Morning Edition on WRVO from 2009-2019. Jason came to WRVO in January of 2008 as a producer/reporter. Before that, he spent two years as an anchor/reporter at WSYR Radio in Syracuse.
