© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Schumer: SCOTUS made a 'terrible decision' to hear student loan relief program

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published December 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
The Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
The Supreme Court.

President Biden's student loan relief program has hit a roadblock. The Supreme Court recently announced it would hear arguments about the program in February.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently spoke in Cortland and shared his thoughts about the Supreme Court putting the debt relief program on ice.

"I thought the court made a terrible decision," Schumer said.

With the fate of the student loan relief plan to be decided by the Supreme Court, Schumer said he understands the burden the increased cost of college has on students.

“When I went to college I didn't have much money," the majority leader said. "My father was an exterminator, but I was able to get out of college debt free by working. These days you can work and college is so expensive you don't have enough money to pay it all off. This is a great help to the kids.”

Applications for the student loan relief program are currently paused because of the court challenge. Payments on loans will resume 60 days after the court’s decision or June 30, 2023 – whichever comes first.

Tags
Politics and Government Chuck Schumerstudent debtstudent loansloan forgivenessregional news
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch