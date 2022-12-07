Schumer: SCOTUS made a 'terrible decision' to hear student loan relief program

President Biden's student loan relief program has hit a roadblock. The Supreme Court recently announced it would hear arguments about the program in February.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently spoke in Cortland and shared his thoughts about the Supreme Court putting the debt relief program on ice.

"I thought the court made a terrible decision," Schumer said.

With the fate of the student loan relief plan to be decided by the Supreme Court, Schumer said he understands the burden the increased cost of college has on students.

“When I went to college I didn't have much money," the majority leader said. "My father was an exterminator, but I was able to get out of college debt free by working. These days you can work and college is so expensive you don't have enough money to pay it all off. This is a great help to the kids.”

Applications for the student loan relief program are currently paused because of the court challenge. Payments on loans will resume 60 days after the court’s decision or June 30, 2023 – whichever comes first.