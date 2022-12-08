Stefanik, Katko join Democrats to protect same-sex marriage, Tenney votes 'no'

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) crossed the aisle Thursday to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. The act codifies and protects same-sex and interracial marriage under federal law.

It was proposed by Democrats earlier this summer after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, ending federal abortion rights.

Stefanik was one of nearly 40 Republicans, including central New York Rep. John Katko, and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, to vote with Democrats for the Respect for Marriage Act.

The North Country’s other Republican Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney, voted against the bill. In a statement, Tenney said she supports same-sex marriage, but didn’t think the bill provides enough protection for people with deeply held religious beliefs.

"My opposition to this legislation stems from the fundamental need for stronger protections for religious Americans so that the rights of all individuals acting in good faith are protected equally," Tenney said in a statement.

The Respect for Marriage Act now heads to President Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.