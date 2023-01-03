At least a dozen Democratic state senators oppose Chief Judge nomination

At least 12 progressive New York state senators are on record opposing Governor Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be the state’s next Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals. Among them include Syracuse area Senator Rachel May who cites Judge Hector LaSalle's decision’s on reproductive, labor and climate change issues.

"Judge LaSalle is the wrong choice to lead New York's judicial branch," May said on social media following the nomination. "At a time when courts across the country are turning rightward, our great state must chart a different course. After a careful review of the nominee, I am forced to conclude he would be regressive on issues impacting women’s rights, labor issues, and climate change. I will be a 'no' on Judge LaSalle."

Central New York’s other state senator, Democrat John Mannion said he hasn’t made up his mind yet, but said he does have some reservations about the nomination though.

"I was a former labor leader so there is a decision that has been highlighted by many of the labor union," Mannion said. "As a labor leader you do need certain protections to represent your membership, and that’s an area of concern for me.”

At this point, Republicans would have to join democrats to approve the nomination. Gov. Kathy Hochul is standing by her nominee, calling him the best candidate for the job.

"Judge LaSalle has over 5,000 cases that he has been involved with," Hochul told reporters in Latham in late December. "For anyone to pull out one, two or three cases out of that body of work that goes on through a life time and define someone as being anti-women or anti-labor based on those — if you actually read those cases in question they have nothing to do with a woman's right to choose. On the labor issue it is a procedural decision to send it down through the trial courts."

The governor said she wasn't looking to do a political litmus test, saying she wanted someone where people cannot tell what their political disposition is. She said the senators have a chance to do something historic with having the first Latino person head the highest court in the state.

"I want someone who is going to be looking at every single case, applying the law to the facts and doing what's right," Hochul said. "I'm asking all the senators because they are the only ones who are deeply involved in helping this process go forward. All these objections will be overcome when the senators look at with an open mind and actually study the nature of those cases. I'm standing with him, I'm proud of this selection and I encourage everyone to give him the fair hearing he's entitled to."

The Senate has to vote on the nomination later this month.

