Politics and Government

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office to reopen pistol permit office February 6

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published January 12, 2023 at 4:42 AM EST
Ava Pukatch
WRVO
Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley speaks to reporters January 11, 2023 about the reopening of the pistol permit office.

The Onondaga County pistol permit office is reopening after several years.

Sheriff Toby Shelley announced the reopening date for the Pistol Permit Office is set for February 6. The office initially closed due to the pandemic. Shelley said three new part-time employees have been hired to help staff the office.

"If you want to do an amendment to your pistol permit, you'll be able to walk in like you were able to do three years ago," Shelley said. "The current practice for applying for a pistol from it will stay the same. You'll be required to get an appointment."

Shelley says there is currently a 60 week waiting period for an appointment but said he hopes the additional staffers will help lower the wait. The sheriff took office January 1 and said its been an interesting start to his term as he said the outgoing administration did not offer any transition.

"Without transition, you don't realize the things that you should know," Shelley said. "Learning those things, learning how the money moves, learning about pending lawsuits, it's a lot. We have a great team."

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
