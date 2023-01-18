© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

State Senate committee rejects Hochul's pick for chief judge

WRVO | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST
LaSalle.jpeg
New York State Bar Association
/

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick to be the state’s next chief judge has been rejected by the state Senate Judiciary Committee. The vote against Hector LaSalle followed a five-hour hearing and exposed a rift between Hochul and Democrats to her left.

Opponents of LaSalle’s confirmation, including 14 Democratic state Senators, say some of his opinions, issued in his current role as the head of a mid-level appeals court in Brooklyn, show that he is anti-abortion rights, anti-union and against due process.

Hochul said opponents are unfairly distorting a handful of cases where LaSalle signed on to unanimous agreements issued by the appellate court.

Hochul has suggested the nomination could advance even without the committee’s signoff, setting up a potential court battle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau Chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 public radio stations in New York State. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
