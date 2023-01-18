State Senate committee rejects Hochul's pick for chief judge

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick to be the state’s next chief judge has been rejected by the state Senate Judiciary Committee. The vote against Hector LaSalle followed a five-hour hearing and exposed a rift between Hochul and Democrats to her left.

Opponents of LaSalle’s confirmation, including 14 Democratic state Senators, say some of his opinions, issued in his current role as the head of a mid-level appeals court in Brooklyn, show that he is anti-abortion rights, anti-union and against due process.

Hochul said opponents are unfairly distorting a handful of cases where LaSalle signed on to unanimous agreements issued by the appellate court.

Hochul has suggested the nomination could advance even without the committee’s signoff, setting up a potential court battle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.