Watch live: NYS Senate holds hearing on Hochul's choice for chief judge

The State Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a high-stakes hearing on Wednesday to consider Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead the state’s highest court, Hector LaSalle.

LaSalle would be the first Latino chief judge in New York, but he currently does not have the votes among Democrats to be confirmed.

Opponents of LaSalle’s confirmation, including 14 Democratic state senators, say some of his opinions, issued in his current role as the head of a mid-level appeals court in Brooklyn, show that he is anti-abortion rights, anti-union and against due process.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Watch live below.