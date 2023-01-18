© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

Watch live: NYS Senate holds hearing on Hochul's choice for chief judge

WRVO | By Jason Smith
Published January 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

The State Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a high-stakes hearing on Wednesday to consider Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead the state’s highest court, Hector LaSalle.

LaSalle would be the first Latino chief judge in New York, but he currently does not have the votes among Democrats to be confirmed.

Opponents of LaSalle’s confirmation, including 14 Democratic state senators, say some of his opinions, issued in his current role as the head of a mid-level appeals court in Brooklyn, show that he is anti-abortion rights, anti-union and against due process.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Watch live below.

Politics and Government Regional NewsNY state news
Jason Smith
Jason has served as WRVO's news director in some capacity since August 2017. As news director, Jason produces hourly newscasts, and helps direct local news coverage and special programming. Before that, Jason hosted Morning Edition on WRVO from 2009-2019. Jason came to WRVO in January of 2008 as a producer/reporter. Before that, he spent two years as an anchor/reporter at WSYR Radio in Syracuse.
