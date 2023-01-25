Mannion supports including free school lunch program in state budget

A federal government program provided free lunch in schools for all children during the pandemic. Now that the program has ended, some New York legislators are pushing for it to be part of the New York state budget.

Democratic State Sen. John Mannion is one of those legislators. As a former teacher, he said this type of program is essential.

"I watched in the schools an increasing number of students that were eligible for free and reduced lunch," Mannion said.

He said he has noticed inequities in who qualifies in the system — noting the federal program helped many.

"I think it worked in a number of different ways," Mannion said. "More and more families are struggling."

To be eligible for free lunch under the current guidelines, a family of four must earn an annual income below $36,075.

Healthy School Meals for All, a coalition of anti-hunger and education advocates, states an estimated 470,000 children living in households making below living wage are ineligible for free lunch in school. They say having a universal program will benefit many as it could help eliminate a stigma for children experiencing hunger.

The coalition also states children will better succeed in school as hungry children have trouble focusing, lower attendance and are at greater risks of mental and physical health problems.

Mannion said he would expect a push for the program to be included in the Senate's one-house if it is not included in Hochul's state budget.