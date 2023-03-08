City officials ask Syracuse lawmakers for $1 million to fund pilot program to reduce gun violence

The Walsh administration is asking for $1 million from Syracuse Common Councilors for a pilot program meant to reduce gun violence. The program would target 50 individuals at high risk of using a gun to solve conflict in Syracuse.

The proposal culminates months of information gathering about reasons for gun violence, and programs that have worked in other communities. The results; most gun violence is not a fight over money, territory or drugs, but personal conflict and feuds.

The Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence has created a multi-pronged pilot program targeting 50 18-to-24 year-olds, according to Director Lateef Johnson-Kinsey.

"We look at who are high risk individuals, who have been in contact with police, who have had firearms, and those are the individuals that we will be working with," Johnson-Kinsey said.

The program will focus on close case management of these individuals, with mentors and behavioral therapists to help them deal with the roots of gun violence.

"This 18-year-old is broken and is crying out for help, but sometime we never take the time to sit down and talk to them and find out, 'Yo man, what’s wrong with you? What happened,'" Johnson-Kinsey said.

The program also offers $100 a week stipends to youth who stay out of trouble while they work towards getting jobs. Councilor Pat Hogan, during a committee presentation, expressed skepticism about that.

"I’m all for rehabilitation, but it seems like we're paying them to be good citizens," said Hogan, "and we have a bunch of kids who are already good citizens every day."

Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens said this stipend concept has worked in Chicago and is an investment while these youth move away from violence into the education, training and therapy required before they can get a job.

"I can’t immediately send an individual to CNY Works," Owens said. "There’s some more work that has to be done. In that mean time, we're able to [give you] a stipend because you are participating."

Councilor Jimmy Monto hopes this program isn’t derailed by negative headlines about Syracuse paying gang members to stay out of trouble.

"We have to change the narrative," Monto said. "The headline that we’re going to pay gang members $100 is ridiculous and I will say that publicly. What we are trying to do is break the cycle of poverty, gun violence and family trauma. That’s the headline we need to push as city officials and the administration."

Johnson-Kinsey notes that there are state programs that focus on gun violence perpetrated by younger children. Lawmakers will continue to discuss the plan.

