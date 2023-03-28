Meet the moderate Republican who wants to primary Rep. Elise Stefanik

Back when Elise Stefanik was first elected to represent the North Country in Congress in 2014, Jill Lochner said she liked what Stefanik stood for.

"She presented herself as a moderate, more like myself," said Lochner, "but she’s taken a turn and she’s become increasingly far-right and ultra-MAGA since then."

Stefanik is one of Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters. Since she’s made that shift, her standing in the Republican party has skyrocketed. As conference chair, Stefanik is now the third-ranking Republican in the house.

Photo provided by Jill Lochner / Jill Lochner, a Republican from Saratoga County, with one of her three sons on a hike in the Adirondacks

Lochner has never been elected to public office. She’s worked in special education and government consulting. Like Stefanik, Lochner now lives outside the 21st Congressional district, in the town of Greenfield just west of Saratoga Springs.

Lochner is running partly because she’s frustrated by Stefanik’s rhetoric in recent years, which she describes as "hateful and divisive."

“I think we need to get back to respectful conversation, debate, dialogue," said Lochner. "I also don’t believe that being a Republican means I need to hate and constantly criticize Democrats."

Lochner identifies as a moderate Republican. She believes in small government, fiscal responsibility and gun rights. She differs from Stefanik and most of the Republican party on one key issue- abortion.

"I believe that the government should stay out of women’s bodies and those choices should be made between a woman and her doctor," said Lochner.

