Politics and Government

Rep. Brandon Williams to host first CNY town halls since taking office

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published March 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT
brandon williams syracuse office
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Republican Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) stands in his office.

Central New York Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) is hosting his first set of town hall events since taking office. The town hall events will take place next week in Madison and Oneida counties.

"These public events will enable local constituents to engage with the Congressman, hear more about his policy platform and legislative accomplishments for NY-22, and learn how to receive vital assistance and support through his in-district offices," read an announcement from Williams' office.

The first event is set for April 6 at 6:30 p.m. in New Hartford at Bradley Elementary School. Williams will be in Chittenango High School on April 10 at 6:30 p.m., Lyndon Strough Middle School in Rome on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. and Morrisvile-Eaton Middle/High School on April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

A second round of town hall events within the district will be announced at a later date, the team said.

Prior to the town hall announcement, more than 200 voters in the 22nd Congressional District delivered a letter to Williams' office asking the Congressman to hold public in-person town halls during his in-district work period.

"We believe everyone regardless of their zip code or party affiliation deserves to have the opportunity to speak to you about their concerns so you will vote in the people’s best interests," read the letter.

“No outside influence had an impact on our announcement. Town Hall events take several weeks of planning efforts from our DC and in-district offices, and stakeholders,” said Taylor Weyeneth, spokesman for Congressman Brandon Williams.

The 22nd Congressional District includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as well as a small portion of Oswego county.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
