NY lawmakers hope to see funding for lead pipe replacement

New York state lawmakers are seeking $50 million in grants to replace lead pipes in homes for free.

State Senate and Assembly budgets contain $600 million for the Clean Water Infrastructure Act. In that is $50 million dedicated to replacing lead pipes in the state.

State Senator Rachel May (D-Syracuse) said that funding could result in lead free drinking water for all New Yorkers.

"In Syracuse alone this would mean 15,000 family homes would potentially have safer drinking water and their children would be at lower risk for lead poisoning," May said.

It is estimated there are 360,000 lead pipes in the state which would total $1.8 billion to replace all of them. The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will give New York $500 million in grants and loans over five years to replace lead pipes but that is only about a third of the funding needed.

"Our kids, their parents, their neighbors, their schools all deserve a chance at a lead free life," May said.

The final state budget is due April 1.