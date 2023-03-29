© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

NY lawmakers hope to see funding for lead pipe replacement

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published March 29, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT
Capitol_AP
Hans Pennink
/
AP
The New York state Capitol is seen, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

New York state lawmakers are seeking $50 million in grants to replace lead pipes in homes for free.

State Senate and Assembly budgets contain $600 million for the Clean Water Infrastructure Act. In that is $50 million dedicated to replacing lead pipes in the state.

State Senator Rachel May (D-Syracuse) said that funding could result in lead free drinking water for all New Yorkers.

"In Syracuse alone this would mean 15,000 family homes would potentially have safer drinking water and their children would be at lower risk for lead poisoning," May said.

It is estimated there are 360,000 lead pipes in the state which would total $1.8 billion to replace all of them. The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will give New York $500 million in grants and loans over five years to replace lead pipes but that is only about a third of the funding needed.

"Our kids, their parents, their neighbors, their schools all deserve a chance at a lead free life," May said.

The final state budget is due April 1.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
