Williams announces Onondaga County town halls

Republican Congressman Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) announced his next set of town hall events for the 22nd Congressional District taking place in Onondaga County.

Williams will host events in Camillus, Fayetteville and Clay in May and June.

"Rep. Williams believes it is important that we have dialogue," the Congressman's Communication Director Taylor Weyeneth said. "People are tired of the shouting and tweeting, they want to be heard and they want answers. That is the primary objective with these events.”

The congressman held his first town hall event in Madison County at Chittenango High School earlier this month. Demonstrators outside the event advocated for protecting social security and Medicare and Medicaid.

The town hall was moderated by Madison County Clerk Michael Keville who read written questions from constituents in attendance.

Williams also held events at Lyndon Strough Middle School in Rome and Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School in April. He is scheduled for a New Hartford town hall event on May 1 — rescheduled from earlier in the month.

The freshman congressman said he would be hosting 13-14 town hall events throughout the 22nd Congressional District.

Scheduled town hall events:

May 1 at 6:30 p.m.

New Hartford Bradley Elementary School

33 Oxford Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413

May 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Camillus Volunteer Fire Department

5801 Newport Rd, Camillus, NY 13031

May 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Wellwood Middle School Auditorium

700 S. Manlius Street, Fayetteville, NY 13066

June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Town of Clay Town Hall

4401 State Route 31, Clay, NY 13041

