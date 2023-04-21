© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

Williams announces Onondaga County town halls

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT
Brandon Williams Town Hall-Apr23.jpg
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Republican Congressman Brandon Williams speaks during his first town hall.

Republican Congressman Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) announced his next set of town hall events for the 22nd Congressional District taking place in Onondaga County.

Williams will host events in Camillus, Fayetteville and Clay in May and June.

"Rep. Williams believes it is important that we have dialogue," the Congressman's Communication Director Taylor Weyeneth said. "People are tired of the shouting and tweeting, they want to be heard and they want answers. That is the primary objective with these events.”

The congressman held his first town hall event in Madison County at Chittenango High School earlier this month. Demonstrators outside the event advocated for protecting social security and Medicare and Medicaid.

The town hall was moderated by Madison County Clerk Michael Keville who read written questions from constituents in attendance.

Williams also held events at Lyndon Strough Middle School in Rome and Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School in April. He is scheduled for a New Hartford town hall event on May 1 — rescheduled from earlier in the month.

The freshman congressman said he would be hosting 13-14 town hall events throughout the 22nd Congressional District.

Scheduled town hall events:

May 1 at 6:30 p.m.
New Hartford Bradley Elementary School
33 Oxford Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413

May 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Camillus Volunteer Fire Department
5801 Newport Rd, Camillus, NY 13031

May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Wellwood Middle School Auditorium
700 S. Manlius Street, Fayetteville, NY 13066

June 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Town of Clay Town Hall
4401 State Route 31, Clay, NY 13041

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
