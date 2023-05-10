New York governor's order prepares for more asylum seekers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order Tuesday ahead of an expected increase in asylum seekers that she said will allow the state to mobilize more National Guard members and to quickly react to food and supply needs.

The Democratic governor's order came two days before the U.S. government will end pandemic-related restrictions on people requesting asylum at the border, known as Title 42, under which migrants have been expelled from the country.

New York City has already been straining to handle an influx of about 60,000 asylum seekers since last spring. The administration of Mayor Eric Adams has been using hotels within the city to house some migrants. And last week, the administration announced plans to send 300 asylum seekers to two hotels north of city, though local suburban officials have taken actions to block the move.

"With Title 42 set to expire, the circumstances on the ground are expected to change significantly and this executive order will be an important part of our coordinated response. I have spoken to Mayor Adams and county executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation," Hochul said in a prepared release.

Hochul said the order declaring a "state disaster emergency" will allow New York to mobilize an additional 500 members of the National Guard in addition to the roughly 1,000 already providing logistical and operational support. She said it also will allow the state and localities to quickly purchase necessary food and equipment.

New York's recently approved state budget includes about $1 billion to help New York City with asylum seekers.

The order will be in effect through June 8.