Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado says communication is key to solving asylum seeker issues

New York State officials are looking to have open conversations regarding the influx of asylum seekers.

As lawsuits and emergency orders pile up across the state in response to an influx of asylum seekers, local leaders are looking for guidance.

During a stop in Syracuse Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said the federal government is to blame.

“A lot of what we are going through right now has to do with the inability of our federal government to ultimately resolve an issue that has been an issue across administrations,” Delgado said.

Delgado stressed that continuous, open and considerate communication between local and state officials will allow a solution to be found.

“It’s incumbent upon us to figure out collectively how to come together and work through the complexity of this issue,” Delgado said. “And not to let the complexity of the issue bring out aspects of us that aren't constructive.”

Delgado said humanity should be a large part of conversations surrounding the issue and those having them should not forget that the asylum seekers are mothers, fathers and children who are fleeing crises,

“How do we have healthy dialogue that results in a meaningful solution that accounts for humanity, that accounts for the challenges that we are presented with and that acknowledges that we have to figure out how to move forward collectively?,” Delgado said.

Delgado said conversations should start now in order to find a solution for the future.

“We have to do critical work right now to move forward collectively and collaboratively,” Delgado said.