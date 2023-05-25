© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado says communication is key to solving asylum seeker issues

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published May 25, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT
Abby Connolly
/
WRVO News
The Candlewood Suites Syracuse-Airport hotel could be the new home for asylum seekers traveling from New York City.

New York State officials are looking to have open conversations regarding the influx of asylum seekers.

As lawsuits and emergency orders pile up across the state in response to an influx of asylum seekers, local leaders are looking for guidance.

During a stop in Syracuse Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said the federal government is to blame.

“A lot of what we are going through right now has to do with the inability of our federal government to ultimately resolve an issue that has been an issue across administrations,” Delgado said.

Delgado stressed that continuous, open and considerate communication between local and state officials will allow a solution to be found.

“It’s incumbent upon us to figure out collectively how to come together and work through the complexity of this issue,” Delgado said. “And not to let the complexity of the issue bring out aspects of us that aren't constructive.”

Delgado said humanity should be a large part of conversations surrounding the issue and those having them should not forget that the asylum seekers are mothers, fathers and children who are fleeing crises,

“How do we have healthy dialogue that results in a meaningful solution that accounts for humanity, that accounts for the challenges that we are presented with and that acknowledges that we have to figure out how to move forward collectively?,” Delgado said.

Delgado said conversations should start now in order to find a solution for the future.

“We have to do critical work right now to move forward collectively and collaboratively,” Delgado said.

Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
