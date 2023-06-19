NY state legislature votes to move some local elections to even-numbered years

State lawmakers voted to move some local elections to even-numbered years in New York, instead of odd-numbered years. The idea is to get more people to vote in local elections.

Onondaga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny said there’s a stark difference in turnout between odd years, which feature local elections, and even years, with state and federal races on the ballot.

“In Onondaga County we average, in even years, 63% turnout," Czarny said. "In local years, odd years, it’s 32% turnout, so it’s almost double."

If Gov. Kathy Hochul signs the legislation, it’ll be a while before it takes effect. Czarny said it won’t be a heavy lift for his office.

"What we will be looking at is slightly longer ballots," Czarny said. "Instead of 17 inch ballots like we do now in Onondaga County, it will be a 22 inch ballot. Outside of that there’s not much that a Board of Elections is going to have to deal with.”

The idea is not sitting well though with many Republicans, who believe it’s a power grab from the Democratic dominated state legislature, because more Democrats than Republicans vote in even year contests.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon expects if Hochul signs this into law, it’ll end up in the courts.

“I can’t imagine there won’t be litigation of this," McMahon said. "It’s changing hundreds of years of precedent."

McMahon also contends it will dilute interest in town and county contests, suggesting a congressional or gubernatorial race on the same ballot, would dominate advertising airtime, and political donations.

California has made this change, and it reportedly tripled voter turnout.