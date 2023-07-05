Syracuse has a new city flag. Here's what it means

The city of Syracuse officially has a new flag and it was designed by a man whose family has lived in this area for eight generations.

Eric Hart said he designed 270 different versions of the flag before he decided the “First Light" flag was the one he wanted to submit.

"Something that could really make sense for the city of Syracuse and be a rallying sort of emblem for the people to guide them forward through anything the city's going through," he said.

Hart spoke on the heels of the Syracuse Common Council’s unanimous approval of his design. It was a four year process, launched by Adapt CNY, to replace the former city flag, which was chosen as the result of a public contest in 1915.

Adapt CNY created a Syracuse Flag Committee, which received nearly 300 design submissions from all over the world. That was narrowed down to four semi-finalists, and the public voted to pick a winner.

The center of the new flag features a six-pointed star representing the six nations of the Haudenosaunee and the six historical names of Syracuse. Hart said he carefully chose the star’s orange color.

"It's this sun, this bright guiding light, this North Star rising over the valley, guiding it, pouring its light over the hills and the valleys of Onondaga,” Hart said. “It's to drive us forward together in a positive, unified, inclusive way."

The flag also features two triangles in different shades of blue. The azure blue symbolizes Onondaga Lake and perseverance and the navy represents the hills of Onondaga and industriousness.

Behind the star, a white background represents salt, snow, peace, and purity. Hart said he’s looking forward to seeing the flag displayed across the city.

"It is going to be so humbling for me and such a proud moment for me to see it, but it's not my flag anymore,” he said. “I may be the designer of the flag, and I may have spent and put in all of my life into that flag, but it's everyone's flag."

The new flag is licensed under “creative commons zero,” putting it in the public domain, so it can be used for multiple purposes.

