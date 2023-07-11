Rep. Williams to miss votes due to medical procedure

Central New York Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) said he will be missing a series of votes for a medical procedure.

Williams said in a statement he is scheduled for a minimally invasive surgical procedure after a routine doctor's appointment found an important medical issue.

"I fully anticipate being back in DC within a few days and look forward to getting back to work on behalf of our district," Williams said. "I appreciate your prayers as I recover quickly and am thankful for the excellent medical care available right here in [central New York.]"

A spokesperson for the Congressman said they would be providing further information in the coming days about the date of the surgery and when the Congressman is cleared to return to Congress.

Williams represents New York's 22nd Congressional District which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as well as a small portion of Oswego County.

