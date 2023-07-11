© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Trying to stream WRVO Public Media on Firefox? A recent update to the browser has caused errors for listeners. Listen with another web browser or the WRVO app.
Politics and Government

Rep. Williams to miss votes due to medical procedure

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published July 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
Republican Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) stands in his office.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Republican Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) stands in his office.

Central New York Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) said he will be missing a series of votes for a medical procedure.

Williams said in a statement he is scheduled for a minimally invasive surgical procedure after a routine doctor's appointment found an important medical issue.

"I fully anticipate being back in DC within a few days and look forward to getting back to work on behalf of our district," Williams said. "I appreciate your prayers as I recover quickly and am thankful for the excellent medical care available right here in [central New York.]"

A spokesperson for the Congressman said they would be providing further information in the coming days about the date of the surgery and when the Congressman is cleared to return to Congress.

Williams represents New York's 22nd Congressional District which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as well as a small portion of Oswego County.

Tags
Politics and Government Regional NewsBrandon Williams22nd Congressional district
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch