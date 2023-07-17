Syracuse drops proposal to pay people at high risk of using a gun to solve conflict to stay out of trouble

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s administration is asking lawmakers to spend $1 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on a gun violence initiative that prioritizes mental health, education and job training.

Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens said the idea is to get at the root of gun violence. The Safer Streets Initiative will focus on 50 known individuals involved in gang violence, helping them get past the societal, mental health and community issues that drive someone to pick up a gun.

"Here’s the opportunity for individuals who choose to change their direction and the way they want to go," Owens said. "Here’s an alternative for you. That’s what we’re proposing."

The $1 million would be split between five agencies, with case workers leading individuals through cognitive behavioral therapy, into job training and education as a pathway away from a life riddled with gun violence. Lateef Johnson-Kinsey, director of the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence, said the success of the program won’t just be measured by statistics.

"We're looking for that qualitative storyline, not just a quantitative, but to see that these individuals have grown and have moved on," Johnson-Kinsey said.

One thing dropped from the proposal going to Common Council, a plan to pay known gang members a $100 weekly stipend to stay out of trouble. Instead, the program will offer funds to individuals who are part of a workforce skills building program. Common Councilors are mixed about the ideas.

Councilor Pat Hogan doesn’t know if he’ll support it when it comes to a vote next week.

"We're talking a million dollars," Hogan said. "Is there a better use for this money? I think if it was over in the enforcement side, it might quell some of the violence in our neighborhoods. I'm very up in the air about this."

Councilor Rasheada Caldwell is open to it.

"We have to do something," Caldwell said "It starts somewhere. Maybe this is what it is and maybe this is what's going to be to help and change the narrative."

Owens said if approved, she’ll come back next spring to ask for funds from the city budget to continue the program. For her success is simple.

“If I can get two or three into this therapy and change their life from jail and death, it’s worth it," Owens said.