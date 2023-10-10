© 2023 WRVO Public Media
CNY State Assemblyman to run for State Senate seat

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published October 10, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT
Central New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe plans to run for State Senate in 2024.
NYS Assembly
Al Stirpe is running for election in the 50th Senate District.

Central New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe (D-Syracuse) is getting ready to announce his run for the 50th Senate District seat, currently held by Sen. John Mannion (D-Geddes).

After serving eight terms as a representative for the 127th Assembly district, Stirpe is looking for the next challenge. With Mannion’s 50th Senate District seat opening up as he seeks election for the 22nd congressional district, Stirpe said the opportunity could be the perfect way to close out his career.

“This is one thing that I look at as a real challenge,” Stirpe said. “As I think toward closer to the end of my career than the beginning, one more big challenge is something I was looking forward to,” Stirpe said.

Stripe said the seat will be a challenge to win. Mannion won reelection last year by just 10 votes. In a district with more registered Republican voters, Stirpe said it's all about reaching the middle ground, people who aren’t registered to a particular party. He said it’s important to bring moderate voices to the table.

“I think what’s really most important is the senate majority conference needs more moderate voices in the conference, more upstate moderate voices, so that they understand when they talk about doing things what effects it’s going to have not just in the city but the rest of the state,” Stirpe said.

Ultimately, Stirpe said the seat would let him serve at a larger level.

“I thought this was a good opportunity to hop over into something that’s a little bit different,” Stirpe said. “Not completely different, we still do the same thing, generate bills, pass laws, help organizations get grants, but just have a little bit larger footprint on who I could be serving.”

Stirpe said a more formal campaign announcement can be expected in the coming weeks. Oswego County legislator Tom Drumm has also announced his campaign for the seat. Onondaga County legislator Jim Rowley has announced his run for the Republican nomination.

Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
