NY Freshman Republicans back resolution to expel NY Rep. George Santos

Six New York Freshman Republicans are backing an expulsion resolution to oust GOP Rep. George Santos of New York's 3rd Congressional District. Santos is facing a 23-count indictment accusing him of identity theft, device fraud and wire fraud as well as false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsified records to the Federal Election Commission.

The resolution is introduced by GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of New York's 4th Congressional District.

"George Santos' many deceptions coupled with the ever-expanding legal case against him further strengthen my long held belief that he is unfit to serve in Congress, and for that reason, I will be sponsoring a resolution to immediately expel George Santos from the House of Representatives," D'Esposito wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

D'Esposito is joined by five other Freshman Republicans, including central New York Republican Brandon Williams who represents the 22nd Congressional District.

Williams said on X that he had previously told Anderson Cooper on CNN that they would see Santos in front of a judge in handcuffs.

"That prediction and belief is becoming more clear every day," Williams said. "It’s time for Santos to go."

Other New York GOP cosponsors include Rep. Nick LaLota, Rep. Mike Lawler, Rep. Marc Molinaro and Rep. Nick Langworthy.

The six New York Republicans called for Santos to resign back in January. The House Ethics Committee later opened an investigation into Santos.

Expelling a member of Congress requires a two-thirds vote. But any chance to vote on the expulsion resolution is paused for the time being until a new Speaker of the House is elected.

