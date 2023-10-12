© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
NY Freshman Republicans back resolution to expel NY Rep. George Santos

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs a House Republican closed-door caucus to decide who to nominate for speaker of the House, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
/
AP
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs a House Republican closed-door caucus to decide who to nominate for speaker of the House, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Six New York Freshman Republicans are backing an expulsion resolution to oust GOP Rep. George Santos of New York's 3rd Congressional District. Santos is facing a 23-count indictment accusing him of identity theft, device fraud and wire fraud as well as false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsified records to the Federal Election Commission.

The resolution is introduced by GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of New York's 4th Congressional District.

"George Santos' many deceptions coupled with the ever-expanding legal case against him further strengthen my long held belief that he is unfit to serve in Congress, and for that reason, I will be sponsoring a resolution to immediately expel George Santos from the House of Representatives," D'Esposito wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

D'Esposito is joined by five other Freshman Republicans, including central New York Republican Brandon Williams who represents the 22nd Congressional District.

Williams said on X that he had previously told Anderson Cooper on CNN that they would see Santos in front of a judge in handcuffs.

"That prediction and belief is becoming more clear every day," Williams said. "It’s time for Santos to go."

Other New York GOP cosponsors include Rep. Nick LaLota, Rep. Mike Lawler, Rep. Marc Molinaro and Rep. Nick Langworthy.

The six New York Republicans called for Santos to resign back in January. The House Ethics Committee later opened an investigation into Santos.

Expelling a member of Congress requires a two-thirds vote. But any chance to vote on the expulsion resolution is paused for the time being until a new Speaker of the House is elected.

Politics and Government Regional NewsNY state newsBrandon WilliamsCongress
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch