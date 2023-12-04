Rowley suspends campaign for CNY State Senate seat

One of the Republicans running for a competitive state senate seat in central New York has pulled out of the race.

Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Jim Rowley has suspended his campaign for the 50th State Senate District seat, leaving only Salina Town Supervisor Nick Paro vying for the Republican nomination.

Rowley said it is irrational for him to continue with the candidacy during what he calls the "freefall" of the Onondaga County Republican Party.

Specifically, Rowley noted the losses of two county-wide races this year, for Comptroller and County Clerk, that show the party is in trouble, especially in the Towns of Clay and Cicero. He also noted the Republican difficulties in winning county-wide judicial races.

Rowley suggested the party needs to do more to register voters and take a deep dive into what’s causing traditional GOP strongholds to weaken.

The 50th Senate seat has flip-flopped between Republicans and Democrats in recent years. State Assemblyman Al Stirpe, Onondaga County Legislator Chris Ryan and former Oswego County Legislator Tom Drumm are vying for Democratic support in the race.

