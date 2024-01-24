Cayuga County Legislature votes to make Juneteenth a county holiday

The Cayuga County Legislature voted Tuesday to make Juneteenth a county holiday.

Legislator Brian Muldrow is the first Black lawmaker to serve on the county legislature. He introduced the resolution and did not fault anyone for the county's failure to recognize the holiday in the past. But he said they have the chance to get it right — noting the tremendous history of both Cayuga County and Auburn.

"For the people that believe that Juneteenth is a Black holiday, you're wrong," Muldrow said. "Juneteenth is an American holiday. Is American as baseball. American as American pie is American."

The legislation passed by a 10-1 vote. Legislator Hans Pecher cast the sole vote against, saying it was not out of disrespect for the Black community but because of financial concerns of adding a 13th paid holiday.

"The cost is estimated somewhere around $150,000 for that day that we're going to get no production," Pecher said. "So I would support this if this was brought up as a holiday, without pay, just the holiday period so you could celebrate."

The resolution allows the county chairwoman to negotiate with unions representing county employees to implement the holiday.

Juneteenth became a federal and state holiday in 2021 and is observed on June 19. On years the holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, it will be observed on the Friday or Monday respectively.

