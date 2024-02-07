Onondaga County to sue NYS over local election legislation

Onondaga County will sue New York state over legislation that will require most local elections to take place in even years.

The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, will require the county executive, county legislators, town supervisors and town elected officials to run for office in even-numbered years. Traditionally, voter turnout for elections in odd-numbered years is much lower than even-year elections, which feature more high-profile state and national races.

County lawmakers Tuesday approved $100,000 to commence the litigation. Legislature Chairman Tim Burtis said this is a matter not of politics, but of New York state running roughshod over the Onondaga County Charter, which requires elections in odd years.

"Our position is about defending the Onondaga County Charter and protecting the rights of Onondaga County residents," Burtis said. "If we don't take action today and stand up for ourselves, well I don't know when we ever would.”

Democrats oppose the move, complaining that it was added to the agenda at the last minute, without proper vetting. Democrat floor leader Chris Ryan was upset that GOP leaders pushed the lawsuit without being vetted by lawmakers.

"What are we getting in on? What are we spending? There's a lot of questions," Ryan said. "I'm here to protect the taxpayers. I'm here to protect the taxpayers and see if we're on solid legal ground with this."

There are 19 other counties that have a charter conflict with this new legislation, but Onondaga County is the first to file a lawsuit.