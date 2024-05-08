© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposed law changes could impact operations of Syracuse's Citizen Review Board

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published May 8, 2024 at 5:03 AM EDT
Abigail Connolly
/
City of Syracuse

Proposed legal changes to the Syracuse Citizen Review Board are in Mayor Ben Walsh’s hands. Walsh will have until the end of the month to approve or veto a law change that would give the city’s common council control over the review board’s operations.

Common councilors previously voted 5-4 to give the power of selecting, and removing, a board administrator to the council – something the CRB has been in control of since its founding in 1993. Walsh listened to community members during a packed public hearing held in his office last week.

Following the hearing, CRB chair Lori Nilsson said the best thing for the board is continued community involvement.

“The biggest thing we need is a community supporting board,” Nilsson said.

She said the proposed changes take away the meaning of the CRB, which is charged with handling grievances made involving members of the Syracuse Police Department.

“The Citizen Review Board is the citizen review board, not the common council review board and the proposed legislative changes, in my opinion, don’t make that a citizen controlled board,” Nilsson said.

Walsh said he is still carefully working toward a decision.
Tags
Politics and Government Citizen Review BoardBen WalshSyracuse Common CouncilRegional News
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly