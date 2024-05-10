Onondaga County to invest in anti-Semitism education through Holocaust testimony

Onondaga County will invest in anti-Semitism education in an effort to reach students across the county.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the county would be matching 30,000 dollars in funding toward Holocaust and anti-Semitism education. He says the investment is necessary for public safety.

“Anti-Semitism is against human rights,” McMahon said. “And so the reality is that this is going on, it’s been heightened since the events of October 7, the terrorist attack. Our job is to do everything we can to keep our residents safe and protect the rights of our community members so we think this educational initiative is going to help achieve those goals.”

The funding will assist 3GNY, a non-profit organization founded by grandchildren of Holocaust survivors that works to educate local students and community groups. Dave Reckess, executive director of 3GNY said the funding will go toward expanding educational services across Onondaga County.

“Our goal is to reach every middle and high school in Onondaga County,” Reckless said. “Our goal is really to ensure that every student has an opportunity to learn firsthand from a descendant of a Holocaust survivor about the lessons and legacy of the Holocaust.”

McMahon said this is key to reaching students in Onondaga County.

“It’s a little different when you are just taught about the Holocaust in history, when you want to get to and break through the noise of young people, with all they have going on in their lives, that’s different, that’s powerful and that can get through some of the noise of everyday life,” McMahon said.

McMahon said the educational funding comes from the 2024 county budget.