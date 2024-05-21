Stefanik speaks to Israeli lawmakers, clashes with Fox News over Trump loyalty

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik made headlines last weekend on two separate occasions. On Sunday, she spoke with Israeli lawmakers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That same day, Stefanik was interviewed on Fox News and was challenged about her prior criticisms of former president Donald Trump.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began last October, Stefanik has been an outspoken advocate for Israel. Last weekend, she traveled to Tel Aviv and spoke with members of the Israeli parliament.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo From left, GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., speak to reporters about President Joe Biden pausing a shipment of bombs to Israel, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

"Today I stand before you not just as a leader in the US Congress, but as a lifelong admirer, supporter, and true friend of the Jewish People," said Stefanik at the start of her speech to the Israeli lawmakers.

Stefanik described the war between Israel and Hamas as a war between good and evil. She cited the words of Douglas Murray, a British author and conservative columnist for the New York Post.

"'Israel chooses life.' Murray is right, but let me go further," said Stefanik. "In choosing life, Israel fulfills Isiah’s prophecy to be a light unto nations, fighting for its survival and future in one very tough neighborhood."

An estimated 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the war, a majority on the first day when the terrorist group Hamas launched a coordinated attack on Israelis. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombings since then. In her speech on Sunday, Stefanik pledged her full support for Israel and the Jewish people.

"This means crushing antisemitism at home and supplying the state of Israel with what it needs, when it needs it without conditions to achieve total victory in the face of evil," said Stefanik.

Her speech on Sunday was a response to President Joe Biden’s stance on the war. The Biden administration withheld a shipment of 3,500 bombs earlier this month. Since then, though the president moved ahead with a $1 billion shipment of weapons to Israel.

The same day Stefanik spoke to Israeli lawmakers, she was also interviewed on Fox News. Stefanik was asked about the Israel and Hamas war as well as her views on former President Donald Trump, as Stefanik is considered a contender for Trump's vice presidential pick.

In the interview, Fox Host Shannon Bream challenged Stefanik on her loyalty to Trump, referencing statements Stefanik made in 2015 and 2016 when he was first running for President. Bream cited a New York Times article that documented Stefanik's political transformation from a Trump critic to a loyalist.

"They say you called him a whack job at one point and they add this— 'In August 2015, she told a New York radio station that he was "insulting to women" and that his candidacy would hurt the party’s efforts to attract female voters.'"

Stefanik pushed back against Bream and challenged the validity of the Times' reporting.

Rep. Stefanik / X Rep. Elise Stefanik met with Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel last weekend.

"Shannon, they’re not quoting my friends. Those names are not included because they are false smears. I was attacked Shannon," said Stefanik.

"To be fair, there are a number of names," Bream began to say. "No Shannon, Shannon, Shannon, Shannon, no no, Shannon, let me correct you" Stefanik interjected. "Shannon, let me correct you."

But Bream continued to clarify. "Just to be fair, there are a number of names of people that are quoted in the article," said Bream. "People can read it for themselves."

While Stefanik is considered one of the former president's most loyal supporters in Congress, Stefanik was critical of Trump before he was elected to office. The 2015 radio interview that Fox News's Shannon Bream mentioned was a segment on WAMC with the station's then-President and CEO Alan Chartock.

“You’re a woman, you’re a Congresswoman and Trump has been, by many people’s allegations insulting to women," said Chartock. "Where are you on this one?”

"I agree with that," Stefanik replied. "I think [Trump] has been insulting to women. Stefanik continued on to say she was "deeply concerned" about statements Trump made about then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly, when Trump said she had "blood coming out of her wherever.”

In the 2015 segment on WAMC, Stefanik said she didn’t think Trump would get very far in the Republican presidential primary.

“I think this may be Mr. Trump’s peak moment and I think we’re going to see his numbers change and decline over the coming months as the other candidates have an opportunity to share their visions for the future of this country," said Stefanik.

She continued to be critical of candidate Trump, even after he secured the Republican nomination. Stefanik called some of his statements about women inappropriate and offensive and was also opposed to some of Trump’s positions on national defense.

But in her Sunday interview with Fox News, Stefanik kept the focus on host Shannon Bream and repeatedly praised the former President.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaking at Team Trump New Hampshire headquarters, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Manchester, NH.

"It’s a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes when the reality was I was the only Republican elected woman from the Northeast who voted for him in 2016," said Stefanik, "who has strongly supported him and I’m proud to be one of his strongest allies today.”

While Stefanik is thought to be on a shortlist for Trump’s vice president, it’s unclear how likely that could be. A new poll out this week from Harvard's Center for American Political Studies and Harris Insights compared the top contenders. Out of thirteen possible VPs, Stefanik was rated the least favorable candidate. The most favorable pick was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

