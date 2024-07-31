Biden nominates former CNY congressman for federal judge post

President Joe Biden has nominated former central New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of New York, the White House announced Wednesday.

Brindisi has served as a judge on the New York Court of Claims in Utica since 2022, and has also served as an acting state Supreme Court justice in Oneida County since the start of this year.

Prior to that, Brindisi represented New York's 22nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021, which covered parts of eight counties across central New York, the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier. Brindisi lost his reelection bid to Republican Claudia Tenney in 2020 by just 109 votes.

Brindisi's nomination requires approval by the U.S. Senate and would be a lifetime term, if approved.

“Judge Brindisi is an exceptionally qualified and dedicated attorney with a long track record of service to the people of New York," according to a statement from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who nominated Brindisi to the post. "He is tough and fair and has a sharp legal acumen. I am proud that President Biden has nominated him to the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York at my recommendation, and I look forward to voting for his confirmation in the Senate."

Brindisi would succeed District Court Judge David Hurd, who has served since being nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1999. Hurd, who is 87, is expected to step down to a senior status position, which is an option for judges over the age of 65 to serve with a reduced workload.

It is not known when the Senate may take up Brindisi's nomination.

