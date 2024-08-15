© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Syracuse Housing Strategy vote delayed to next month

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published August 15, 2024 at 9:23 PM EDT
The vote on the Syracuse Housing Strategy was delayed after Councilor Rasheada Caldwell objected to the item at Monday's meeting.

The housing strategy looks to invest into middle neighborhoods in danger of decline.

Caldwell said while she does like the housing strategy, she objected because she said there's a side of the community that had had a lack of public outreach about the plan.

"The Upper East side of Salt Springs neighborhood and community has been reaching out asking what's going on," Caldwell said. "I think in order for us to make a housing strategy that is effective to everyone, we have to make sure that everyone that is affected knows about it. I think we haven’t done that yet. So until we do that, I will object this.”

The initial phases of the strategy proposed targeting the city's west side and Salt Springs neighborhoods – spending $25 million to give to homeowners in those neighborhoods to spruce up their homes who wouldn't be able to. The city has secured $7.5 million for this phase so far.

The Housing Strategy could come up for another vote at the council's next meeting later next month.
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
