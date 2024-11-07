Mannion says he hopes to work with Republicans in the House, but will push back if necessary

Democrat John Mannion will be joining a divided Congress when he is sworn in as central New York's next member of the House of Representatives. The former schoolteacher, who flipped a red seat blue on Election Day, is ready to work with Republicans, as well as push back when necessary.

Wresting the 22nd district seat out of Republican hands could help return Democratic control of the House. But it’s still too early to tell, with several undecided races across the country.

Mannion said Wednesday he hopes Democrats do win back the house, because it allows him to provide checks and balances against a Republican president and Senate.

"I will be a check on the president's worst policy ideas and any authoritarian tendencies," Mannion said. "And I will seek balance and compromise on those areas where there can be agreement on the issues that help families and businesses that protect our national security and advance our collective prosperity."

One area Mannion says he will push back on is the CHIPS and Science Act. President-Elect Trump has criticized the legislation that is providing billions of dollars in incentives for companies to build chip manufacturing plants, including in central New York.

Mannion said it’s a plan that will provide jobs for tens of thousands as well as eliminating national security risks.

"What we have works," he said. "Let's stick with what works and I'm going to be an advocate for sticking with these programs, and then making sure that all the funding necessary in the future is there so that they can come to their complete fruition."

